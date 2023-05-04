NEWARK VALLEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An awesome twist this year as two twin sisters finished one and two in Newark Valley Central School District’s Class of 2023.

Karli Berghorn and Katie Berghorn were their class’s top two academic achievers, with Karli as valedictorian and Katie as salutatorian.

Karli, who is senior class president and participated in field hockey, National Honor Society, Student Council, and the New Visions Health Academy, will study nursing at St. John Fisher University.

Katie played field hockey, basketball, softball, and participated in jazz ensemble, symphonic band, Cardinal Chords, chorale, and National Honor Society. She will study math and continue playing field hockey at Houghton University.

There are a total of 95 students in this year’s Newark Valley graduating class.

Congratulations.