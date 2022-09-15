ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local movie theater is showing independent films from across the world this weekend.

The Twin Tiers International Film Festival is taking over the Cinema Saver in Endicott tomorrow through Sunday.

There will be a total of 170 films shown on 5 screens, some feature-length while many are short films screened in blocks and grouped thematically.

Categories include international, drama, student, New York films and more.

The festival is organized by Chris Pike and was held in Norwich in 2018 and 2019 before the pandemic interrupted it.

Cinema Saver Co-Owner Bruce Gregory says submissions for 2020 and this year will be screened.

“We would like to be supportive of independent filmmakers, just like we would like people to be supportive of an independently-owned movie theater. We have had independent filmmakers show their movies here.”

International films come from 60 countries including Ukraine and Russia.

The festival runs from 11 to 11 tomorrow and Saturday and from 11 to 5 on Sunday with cash prizes awarded at 5:30.

Tickets are $6 for a single screening, 2 for $10, $20 for an entire day and 45 for the weekend.

For more information, go to twintiersfilmfest.com.