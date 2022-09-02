BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Sunday, September 4th, officials from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the federalization of the Greater Binghamton Airport.

The airport launched under TSA security oversight 20 years ago on September 4, 2002, when the security checkpoint was first staffed by federal officers one year after the September 11th terrorist attacks.

The TSA was formally established when the Aviation Transportation Security Act became a law in November of 2001.

According to the TSA, today, there are currently 430 federalized airports and a work force of 60,000 employees nationwide.

“The Transportation Security Administration was created 20 years ago approximately one year after the tragic terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Greater Binghamton Airport and 12 other airports situated across the state. “The mission of the TSA is to protect our nation’s transportation system by outmatching a threat that has evolved since September 11.”

“I consider myself to be very fortunate to work with such a dedicated group of TSA employees. We are also fortunate to have forged such strong partnerships with the Broome County Department of Aviation, the airlines and local law enforcement, which has further strengthened and improved our security posture,” Johnson said.