BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Truth Pharm has been recognized by a national organization for its work at creating social change.

The Ben and Jerry's Foundation awarded Truth Pharm a $10,000 grant to help it continue its efforts in reducing the number of people who develop substance use disorders in Greater Binghamton.

The Foundation then challenged Truth Pharm to raise another 10 thousand dollars through grassroots fundraising by November.

If that goal is reached, the Ben and Jerry's Foundation will match it with an award of an additional 10 thousand dollars.

Executive Director Alexis Pleus says it's exciting to see the reach of their work.

"Ben and Jerry's Foundation, their principles and values match ours. They believe in social justice, they believe in reducing incarceration, they believe that people with substance abuse disorder have rights, and they believe in racial justice. So they believe in all the things that we believe in so for them to choose us is a true honor."

Pleus says they are in the process of planning fundraisers to help reach the challenge goal.

She says anybody that is looking to volunteer or donate toward the cause can visit TruthPharm.org

