Trump Adviser in Binghamton Monday

Dr. Arthur B. Laffer, Economic Advisor to Presidents Reagan and Trump and Father of Supply Side Economics and the Laffer Curve will be in Binghamton on Monday.

WHAT: Press Conference with Dr. Arthur B. Laffer &

George Phillips – Candidate for Congress NY 22

WHEN: Monday, November 18th – 3:30 PM

WHERE: Holiday Inn in Downtown Binghamton

Dr. Arthur B. Laffer’s now famous Laffer Curve concerning tax rates, revenue, and growth and leadership as the Father of Supply Side Economics was the catalyst for Kemp-Roth – the historic Reagan Tax Cuts.

Dr. Laffer was a member of President Reagan’s Economic Policy Advisory Board for both of his two terms.

A 1999 Time Magazine cover story “The Century’s Greatest Minds” included Laffer for one of “a few advances that powered this extraordinary century.”

Dr. Laffer founded the Committee to Unleash Prosperity with Steve Forbes, Larry Kudlow and Steve Moore to make sure that pro-growth economic policies were central to the debate of the 2016 election.

He began serving as an economic advisor to then-candidate Trump in early 2016, helping Trump develop his economic plan.

His recently published Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy details his relationship and work with President Trump.

Dr. Laffer was recently awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump.

He holds degrees from Yale University and Stanford University and is the Chairman of Laffer Associates in Nashville, Tennessee.

Contact: Phillips for Congress — (607) 341-8866