BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Troopers were able to identify the duo who allegedly stole a GHOST racing cart engine with public assistance

On June 5th, two men allegedly took off with a 212cc GHOST Kart Racing Engine from Harbor Freight. The men reportedly spent a few minutes walking around the store before grabbing the item and exiting the store through an emergency exit door. Troopers at State Police Oneonta, with the help of public assistance, were able to identify the individuals pictured but have not released the names of the suspects.