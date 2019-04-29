BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Some places focused on growing and raising food and getting ready to welcome in crowds this weekend.

Catskill Cattle in Deposit is one of many local farms participating in this weekend's Tri-County Farm Trail.

Located at 96 Laurel Bank Avenue, visitors will be able to tour the beef cattle facility, greenhouse and on-site farm store.

You can practice seed starting, sample some products and check out the pigs and chickens.

The farm trail runs from 10 to 4 this Saturday and Sunday and is sponsored by State Senator Fred Akshar and Cornell Cooperative Extension.

For more info, go to CCEBroomeCounty.com



