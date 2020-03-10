Travel industry responds to COVID-19 concerns

BINGHAMTON – One of the hardest hit sectors of the economy is the travel industry which is seeing a large number of passengers cancel or postpone their flights and cruises.

The agents at Plaza and Sawtelle Travel in Vestal have been busy rescheduling travel arrangements for their customers.

In most cases, refunds are not available but many airlines and cruise ship companies have been waiving fees for rescheduling travel within the coming year.

Plaza Travel Owner Mark Webster says he’s impressed with the level of coordination between world and national health agencies in responding to the crisis.

He says frequent cruise travelers are reporting back much more stringent security with all passengers being tested for fever and chest congestion.

Webster says there may be a silver lining for future travelers.

“The airfares might be lowered, the cruise lines might be offering some packages and some deals to get back on board. We’ll have to see. I’m optimistic, I think it will happen. This isn’t the first time there’s been viruses, the travel industry tends to rebound rather quickly,” he said.

Webster says he always recommends travel insurance, although the policies vary.

Unless you have a “cancel-for-any-reason” policy, the insurance likely won’t cover travel to an affected country unless the specific airport has been closed.

Webster says he supports the decision of any customer who doesn’t feel comfortable traveling while the coronavirus is still spreading.