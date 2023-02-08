TOWN OF UNION, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local boutique hotel has secured a sizeable donation for a free place to stay for relatives of people getting treatment at local hospitals.

Traditions at the Glen presented Danielle House with a check for $5,000 today.

Traditions is a member of the Choice Hotels system and had a applied for a grant from the Choice Hotels Community Awards program.

Traditions General Manager Vincent Sano wrote about how the Danielle House is a local independent non-profit that provides a home away from home for people whose loved ones are staying at Greater Binghamton hospitals.

Sano says the Walsh family, owners of Traditions at the Glen, have a long history of supporting Danielle House.

“The Walsh family goes way back with them, with the hotel, they provided a house there, the renovations, they’ve been on the board of directors. So, it was just a natural.”

Danielle House Founder Diane Stento says, “We wouldn’t be where we are. We’re not a governmental agency, we don’t receive funds from the government. It’s all donations and surprise grants as this is today.”

Stento says she’s humbled by the gift.

For more information on its services, go to daniellehouse.org.