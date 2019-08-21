Tractor trailer accident shuts down stretch of I-81

by: Jim Ehmke

TOWN OF MARATHON – A tractor trailer accident in the Town of Marathon shut down a stretch of interstate 81 for several hours Tuesday morning.

At about 3:40 am, the Cortland County Sheriffs Office says a Freight Liner operated by Sean Nicholl of Freehold, New Jersey, went off the roadway, striking several trees and over turning in the middle of both northbound lanes.

A second truck was unable to stop in time and struck the overturned trailer leaving 81 closed between Whitney Point and Cortlandville for three hours.

No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

