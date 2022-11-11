BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Just in time for Veterans Day, The Marine Corp League announces the kick-off of the Toys for Tots fundraiser.

You will see collection boxes at various stores and organizations around the area, including Boscov’s, Ollies, and the Discovery Center.

The Marine Corp League is asking for donations of childrens toys from kids just a few months old up to 18 years old.

Generally, each child receives two toys.

Applications for purchases can be found on the organization’s website, toysfortots.org.

The last day to submit an application is December 11th, and the Marine Corp League will be distributing the gifts at the Touch of Texas on December 18th.

Commandant of the Marine Corp League, Marine Corp Reserve Toys for Tots Eric Fetterman says, “The original toy that was given was from an officer’s wife, gave the toy to the officer and said give this to the organization down the street, make sure that they get these toys, these dolls, they were dolls. And it just spiraled from there.”

Fetterman says that the first campaign was held back in 1947.

He says that every dollar contributed to the initiative through the website will stay in Broome County.

The Drop Off locations include:

Boscov’s

Amazon Distribution Center in Conklin

Susquehanna Nursing Center

Ollies

Starbucks (Vestal)

TA Travel Center

Discovery Center of the Southern Tier

Sarah Sienko- 3215 East Main St. Endwell

Stephen Donnelly and Associates

People Link Staffinh

Belknap Lumber

Action Plumbing and Heating

Deacon’s Bench

Dataflow

Andrea Grippo- 3701 Vestal Parkway E. Suite 9

Kitchen Hearth and Home