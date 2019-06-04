Town of Union launches Small Business Grant Access Program

A new program looks to help blossom budding businesses in the Town of Union.

The Town’s Economic Development Department has launched its Small Business Grant Access Program.

It is an initiative aimed at encouraging the expansion of existing or start-up businesses with 5 or fewer employees in the Town of Union.

The recipient of the grant will receive $10,000.

Councilwoman Heather Staley started the business plan program.

After her business the Staley Insurance Agency benefited greatly from winning the Binghamton Business Plan Competition, she knew this grant would be a welcome addition to the Town of Union.

Staley says “I was receiving calls inquiring about my services the day it aired in the media. So its almost like in the small business world instant fame for whoever wins this. The Town wants to be with them every step of the way to help them not only open or expand but we want to see them grow.”

Those looking to apply must submit an Intent To Apply form by July 1st.

For more details on the project, visit: https://www.townofunion.com/departments/economic-development/low-interest-loan-programs.html

The winner of the grant will be announced in September.

