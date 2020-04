From the Siena Research Institute:

Loudonville, NY. New Yorkers overwhelmingly approve of the job Governor Andrew Cuomo is doing to address the coronavirus pandemic, 87-11 percent. They also give overwhelmingly high marks to their local health department, Dr. Anthony Fauci, their local government leader, and the CDC. New Yorkers disapprove of the job Vice President Mike Pence is doing, 47-41 percent, and they disapprove of the job President Donald Trump is doing, 56-41 percent, according to a new Siena College Poll of registered New York State voters released today.