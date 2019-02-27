BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Binghamton University is continuing its partnership with the City of Binghamton in an effort to address issues of mutual importance.

The Town Gown Advisory Board held a meeting at the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator downtown.

Over 20 members of the board viewed a presentation by BU Geography Professor John Frazier about a story mapping project that fellow faculty and graduate students in his department are working on.

Their goal is to document the expected changes to the area around the university's Health Sciences Campus in Johnson City.

The board is co-chaired by Binghamton Deputy Mayor Jared Kraham and B-U Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Randall Edouard who is also interim Dean of Students.

Edouard says the board, which is in its second academic year, helps students and community members work together toward common goals. "It's very important that we have that open communication. The Town Gown Advisory Board provides that. We're always open to the public, we want the community members to come in and talk, give us ideas, be part of what we're doing. And that's what's been happening."

The board also heard reports from their five committees, safety, student housing, transportation and parking, underage and dangerous drinking and promoting positive community engagement.

The next meeting will take place on May 8th.

