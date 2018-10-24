Tioga Veteran's Expo

An event took place yesterday to give a little assistance to those who have served our country.

The Tioga County Veterans' Service Agency held its 2nd annual Veterans Expo at Tioga Downs.

The event looks to bring all the agencies in the county that provide services for veterans to one place.

This way, veterans in need can speak with representatives from the various organizations.

Veterans Service Officer Michael Middaugh says it's their job at the Veterans Service Agency to find and make these resources available for vets.

"We're a very rural community. We have no public transportation, transportation is a huge issue for a lot of our veterans. We wanted to have someplace central within our county where we could bring many organizations together to get veterans and their families a chance to come down and talk to folks to see what's out their for help for them. A lot of veterans don't know what if anything is available in their community to help them out," Middaugh says.

Agencies included VFW's and American Legions from the region along with some Veterans Support Groups.

Middaugh says they plan on continuing this event every year going forward.