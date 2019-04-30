With warm weather on the horizon, Tioga Downs is ready for its 14th season of racing.

Tioga Downs will begin its 2019 racing season with its Derby Day event on Saturday to coincide with the Kentucky Derby.

Celebrations will include a Derby hat contest, a performance from the race track's live bugler, t-shirt giveaways and a Derby Dream Bet Promotion.

Two Dream Bet winners will receive 500 dollars to bet on a horse racing in the Kentucky Derby.

Post time is at 5 and there will be a fireworks show to end the night.

Marketing Manager Jim Weed says there's something for everybody. "The great thing about it, is it is a family friendly atmosphere. You can bring kids out they can sit and watch the horses if they want it's an outdoor thing. As far as the adults go if they want to be out here on the PJ's patio and have an adult beverage or enjoy the band that's going to be out here. It's just going to be that fun party atmosphere and I think that's what we're looking for."

Weed says their Fan Duel sports book is ready to launch as soon as all the regulations are handled by the state.

Also announced was the summer concert lineup which includes performers such as Chubby Checker, George Thorogood and Smash Mouth.

For a full list of events this summer visit TiogaDowns.com.



