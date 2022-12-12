NICHOLS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tioga Downs Resort Casino went on a holiday giving spree to ensure that local children receive gifts this year.

Tioga Downs has donated $10,000 to Tioga County Toys for Tots and $10,000 to the Arctic League in Chemung County.

Both organizations distribute toys to children whose parents can’t afford to buy them holiday gifts.

“It’s so important to me to give back to the community, especially during the holiday season,” says Tioga Downs owner Jeff Gural. “I want to ensure that families who live in the communities that surround Tioga Downs enjoy the magic this time of year brings.”

These donations come after Tioga Downs awarded $1.1 million in grants to 54 local non-profits less than a month ago.