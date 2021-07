The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a vulnerable adult woman who has been missing for over a week.

66 year-old Sandra Ledford has been missing since July 4th.

She’s about 5’2 and 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was believed to be driving a gray 2008 Jeep Commander with license GWU-3950 (similar to one pictured).

Ledford may be disoriented and confused and may need medical attention.