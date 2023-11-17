CANDOR, N.Y. (WETM) — A Tioga County man was arrested on Friday following an investigation by New York State Police into the possession of child porn.

According to police, 63-year-old David M. Brown of Candor was arrested Friday, Nov. 17, on 100 counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony.

An Internet Crimes Against Children investigation was done by the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of Owego. During the investigation, it was found that Brown had numerous videos showing child porn.

Police say that Brown is scheduled to be in the Candor Town Court on Dec. 4.