Tioga County COVID-19 exposure sites

TIOGA COUNTY – The Tioga County Health Department has also reported some COVID-19 positive locations.

A positive person was at Saint James Church in Waverly on the 17th from 4 to 6.

Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar in Owego also had a case on the 18th from 3:30 to 4.

Additionally, the Early Owego Antique Center had a case on the 18th from 4:30 to 5.

Bud’s Place in Apalachin had a case on the 18th from 6 to 8.

Price Chopper in Owego had a case on the 21st from 6:15 to 7pm as well as the 23rd from 4:30 to 5pm.

The Family Dollar in Owego had a case on the 23rd from 8:30 to 8:45 pm.

The Owego Laundromat had a case on the 23rd from 6 to 6:30 pm.

The Health Department also listed these Ithaca exposure sites:

 10/17/2020: Staples in Ithaca from 9:00am – 3:00pm

 10/18/2020: Staples in Ithaca from 12:00pm – 6:00pm

 10/18/2020: Arby’s in Ithaca from 3:00pm – 11:00pm

 10/21/2020: Arby’s in Ithaca from 4:00pm – 12:00am

 10/22/2020: Arby’s in Ithaca from 4:00pm – 12:00am

 10/23/2020: Arby’s in Ithaca from 4:00pm – 12:00am

 10/24/2020: Arby’s in Ithaca from 3:30pm – 4:00pm

Anyone at those locations at those times is asked to quarantine for 14 days past their exposure date.