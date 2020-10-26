Tioga County COVID-19 exposure sites

TIOGA COUNTY – The Tioga County Health Department has also reported some COVID-19 positive locations.
A positive person was at Saint James Church in Waverly on the 17th from 4 to 6.
Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar in Owego also had a case on the 18th from 3:30 to 4.
Additionally, the Early Owego Antique Center had a case on the 18th from 4:30 to 5.
Bud’s Place in Apalachin had a case on the 18th from 6 to 8.
Price Chopper in Owego had a case on the 21st from 6:15 to 7pm as well as the 23rd from 4:30 to 5pm.
The Family Dollar in Owego had a case on the 23rd from 8:30 to 8:45 pm.
The Owego Laundromat had a case on the 23rd from 6 to 6:30 pm.
The Health Department also listed these Ithaca exposure sites:
10/17/2020: Staples in Ithaca from 9:00am – 3:00pm
10/18/2020: Staples in Ithaca from 12:00pm – 6:00pm
10/18/2020: Arby’s in Ithaca from 3:00pm – 11:00pm
10/21/2020: Arby’s in Ithaca from 4:00pm – 12:00am
10/22/2020: Arby’s in Ithaca from 4:00pm – 12:00am
10/23/2020: Arby’s in Ithaca from 4:00pm – 12:00am
10/24/2020: Arby’s in Ithaca from 3:30pm – 4:00pm
Anyone at those locations at those times is asked to quarantine for 14 days past their exposure date.