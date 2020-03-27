Tioga County COVID-19 case update

TIOGA COUNTY – Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported as of 3:15 p.m. today, she received the following UPDATED Tioga County COVID-19 Statistics:
6 confirmed cases.
62 Individuals in mandatory quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.
29 Individuals in precautionary quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.
93 tests are pending.
In light of this updated information, Chairwoman Sauerbrey wanted to issue an updated press release to provide the most current up-to-date information.
Going forward, Tioga County Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported she anticipates receiving our daily statistics at 4:00 p.m., therefore, press releases will be sent immediately following.
For further information, please refer to the following resources:
https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/legislature/news/covid-19/
https://ph.tiogacountyny.com
Facebook @ Tioga County Public Health
Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623
NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)