Tioga County COVID-19 case update

TIOGA COUNTY – Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported as of 3:15 p.m. today, she received the following UPDATED Tioga County COVID-19 Statistics:

 6 confirmed cases.

 62 Individuals in mandatory quarantine. These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

 29 Individuals in precautionary quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

 93 tests are pending.

In light of this updated information, Chairwoman Sauerbrey wanted to issue an updated press release to provide the most current up-to-date information.

Going forward, Tioga County Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported she anticipates receiving our daily statistics at 4:00 p.m., therefore, press releases will be sent immediately following.

For further information, please refer to the following resources:

 https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/legislature/news/covid-19/

 https://ph.tiogacountyny.com

 Facebook @ Tioga County Public Health

 Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623

 NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19) 