Tioga Arts Council’s (TAC) Children’s Pumpkin Painting Contest this October

From the Tioga Arts Council:

Inspired by the artist Yayoi Kusama and her painted pumpkins, Tioga Arts Council (TAC) will be hosting a Children’s Pumpkin Painting Contest this October. There will be five age categories and the winner in each category will receive a small prize.

Here’s How It Works

· Get a pumpkin and paint it ANY way you want. (It can mimic a famous artist, like Kusama or Van Gogh. It can have a face, a pattern, or be abstract.)

· 50 free pumpkins will be available for pick-up at Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front Street, Owego, NY, beginning on October 3 at 11 a.m. First-come, first-served; limit of one pumpkin per family.

· Once you complete your painted pumpkin, drop it off at TAC by Friday, October 23, at 3:30 p.m.

· Volunteer jurors will select the winner in each age group. The age groups are:

o 3-5

o 6-8

o 9-11

o 12-14

o 15-17

· Each winner will receive a free cookie decorating kit courtesy of C&M Sweets in Owego, N.Y.

· TAC will display the pumpkins outside in the Owego Village Courthouse Square for residents and families to enjoy between October 24 through 31. It will be our own little infinite pumpkin gallery.

· There is no fee to enter, but donations are appreciated!

· Bottom line: Be creative and have fun!

· Note: Artist and adults are also welcome to paint pumpkins, too, but prizes are reserved for youth participants.

If you have any questions, e-mail Christina Di Stefano at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.