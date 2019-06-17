Tiny Little Castles Homes and Rentals holds an open house Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Before picture [ + - ] Video

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - A company that specializes in renovating blighted homes in otherwise nice neighborhoods has completely transformed what it referred to as a zombie property.

Tiny Little Castles Homes and Rentals held an open house this weekend to show off the renovations it made to 601 Winston Drive in Vestal.

Tiny Little Castles was founded by Scott and Beth Kay 2 years ago.

Since then, they have remodeled 8 homes in Greater Binghamton and rented them out.

But, 601 Winston proved to be their biggest project.

It had sat vacant and abandoned for 25 years after the previous owner went into a nursing home and subsequently died.

The vegetation around the house had grown so thick that the building was barely visible from the road.

Beth says they bought the property from a tax foreclosure and got to work cleaning out the mess.

"It's fun to pick away. Every brush of paint, every plant that you plant, makes such a huge difference. And it turns out beautiful in the end. A lot of work in between but turns out beautiful."

Kay says that after replacing the roof, they removed 39 trees and hauled away 5 tractor trailers worth of refuse.

Among the items found inside were a vintage accordion, a vinyl record collection, a 1980's Apple Macintosh computer and a fully stocked refrigerator that included a container of cottage cheese that had expired in 1982.

Today, the refurbished home has 3 bedrooms, including a walk-in closet in the master bedroom, 2 full baths, a modern kitchen and new flooring.

Tiny Little Castles has decided to sell this property, rather than rent it, and has listed it at $198,000.

