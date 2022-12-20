ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, students at Tiger Ventures were raising money for their school by showing off their creative holiday pieces and selling their own personal coffee blends.

Throughout the semester, Tiger Ventures students have been creating various holiday art displays such as wooden signs and Christmas decorations.

The school invited the public to come see and purchase the pieces to support the school’s entrepreneurial experience class and the yearbook club.

A senior at Tiger Ventures, Arielle Jackson said that the students did everything from create the products, to determining and setting the prices for each one.

“We want to set an imprint, not only for us seniors but for the next class that’s coming after us. That’s what the seniors before us did, they started it from scratch, and we’re carrying that on for them. And some of our seniors still come back and see the café and see how everything is.”

The craft fair also featured the Tiger Ventures Cafe’s newest blend of coffee in partnership with Java Joe’s.

They spent months working with Java Joes to determine the taste that suits them best and they settled on what they call Ambush and legacy brew.

The event started at 2:30, and within minutes, the craft fair was already having to restock the shelves.