(WHTM) – Young people typically don’t gravitate to state politics, but could that be changing?

On This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens speaks to two members of the Pennsylvania Future Caucus: Rep. Justin Flemming (D-Dauphin) and Rep. Thomas Kutz (R-Cumberland).

The caucus is made up of more than a dozen members of lawmakers from across the commonwealth and you must be younger than 45 years old to be a member.

Also on This Week in Pennsylvania, we take a look back at stories from the capitol from the past week, including the incomplete budget process, how schools will provide free breakfast to all students, and how much the impeachment of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is costing taxpayers.