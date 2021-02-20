‘ This was one of the better comebacks I’ve had here ’ Jim Boeheim following win over Notre Dame

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR- TV) –

Syracuse erased a 20-point second half deficit, storming back to beat Notre Dame at home Saturday afternoon 75-67.

SU junior guard Buddy Boeheim led the way for the Orange with a career-high 29 points, going 10-19 from the field, including 6-10 from three-point range. Marek Dolezaj added 18 points and six rebounds.

Syracuse returns to action Monday when they face Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It’s a 7 p.m. tip, and you can watch the game on ESPN.

