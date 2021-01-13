“They are just too big for us inside” Jim Boeheim following loss at North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time in a month the Syracuse men’s basketball team played away from the Carrier Dome, falling on the road at North Carolina 81-75.

Garrison Brooks and Armando Bacot combined for 31 points and 22 rebounds helping UNC to the win over SU.

Quincy Guerrier led Syracuse with a game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Syracuse drops to 7-3 overall (1-2 in the ACC). North Carolina has now won three straight games improving to 8-4 overall (3-2 in the ACC).

Hear what Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim had to say following the loss to the Tar Heels, by clicking on the video player above.