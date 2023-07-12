NORWICH, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A local theater is presenting their biggest production yet.

Norwich Theater Company is bringing The Wizard of Oz! to the stage from July 28 to July 30. Filled with song and dance, the show will follow the classic tale of Oz and is suitable for the whole family. Friday and Saturday’s performances will be at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s matinee will start at 2 p.m.

“We wanted to put on a show that everyone knows and do it in a very personal way for our community. We have cast members aged 6-60. We wanted to get everyone involved and create something everyone will enjoy,” said Director Mike Clark.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children under 12. They can be purchased by visiting norwichtheatercompany.org or by calling the theater at (607)244-3852. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Service Pharmacy in Norwich or at Chenango Arts Council.