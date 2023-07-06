OWEGO, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Get ready for a night of music in the park as The Watts takes the stage in Tioga Arts Council’s latest summer show.

On July 12 at 7 p.m., guests are invited to Hickories Park to enjoy the local favorite. The Watts has been performing for over 15 years throughout the community. The cover band plays hits from the 70’s to 90’s and invites all who enjoy high-energy music to attend.

There are three concerts left in the series featuring B3, Alpha Brass Band, and Cavier and Grits. Concerts are held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge at 223 Front Street, Owego.