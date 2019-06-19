The War Within: Veteran’s Mental Health Panel

A group of veterans met to discuss the War Within they each face.

The panel discussion was the second event in a series titled “The War Within” held by the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency.

Several experts held an open conversation with vets about issues such as PTSD, traumatic brain injury, substance abuse and suicide and their impact on veterans.

There was also a training provided by the Tioga County Suicide Prevention Coalition to provide information of military culture, veterans suicides, the various risk factors, and how to refer a veteran to help.

Director of Veterans Services John Holton says with 10 percent of Tioga County’s population being veterans, these kind of dialogues are imperative.

“Veterans simply are not that accessible. So this is one of the many outreach activities we sponsor during the year to allow veterans to have their voice. Where in many cases they feel they need to withdraw from society.”

Holton says any veteran looking for assistance or just somebody to talk with, can stop by anytime between 8 and 4 Monday through Friday at the Tioga County Veterans Service Agency on Route 38 near the Department of Social Services.

