The Spiedie Fest is looking for volunteers

Here’s a chance for you to make some money for your service club or favorite charity while also helping out one of our area’s most popular Summer events.

The Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally is looking for volunteers to assist at the parking lots at SUNY Broome during this year’s festival from Friday August 2nd through Sunday August 4th. Non-profit civic associations, athletic teams and student groups who help out can have some of the proceeds from the paid parking donated to their organization. Or, unaffiliated volunteers can designate a charity of their choice for a donation. Shifts are available all 3 days.

If you’d like to volunteer, call 607-765-6604.