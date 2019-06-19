The Owego-Apalachin School District has a new budget

A reversal of fortune at the polls yesterday has the Owego-Apalachin School District with a new budget.

Voters approved the revised budget by a tally of 1281 for to 786 against, a margin of nearly 500 votes.

That stands in stark contrast to the first vote last month in which the budget was defeated by a margin of roughly 120 votes, 597 to 479.

The total number of ballots cast nearly doubled in this round, from over one thousand to more than two thousand.

The revised budget cut $170,000 in spending on equipment, supplies, contractual services and summer curriculum development.

The property tax levy increase was lowered from 3.8 percent to 2.8 percent.

———————————————————

Download the app for Android or iPhone