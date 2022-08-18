BUFFALO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local restaurant, known by many for it’s chicken wings, is testing out it’s local recipes on the national stage.

The Old Union Hotel, located on Clinton St. in Binghamton, is competing against 15 other restaurants from around the country at the 20th Annual National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York.

According to the Union, the festival is known as the “Super Bowl” of the wing industry and will be held on the field at Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills.

The event draws attendees from all 50 states and features numerous contests, such as competitive wing eating, amateur cook-offs, bobbing for wings and a qualifying event for the USA Mullet Championships.

The Old Union Hotel has won numerous awards at previous Wingfests and hopes to win one more on the national stage.

The festival will take place on September 3rd and 4th. You can learn more by visiting buffalowing.com.