OWEGO, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Grab your lawn chairs and picnic baskets, Tioga Arts Council is back with its 35th year of ‘Concerts in the Park.’

On June 28, the Kirby Band will kick off the free event at 7:30 p.m. at Hickories Park. The band will play everything from popular hits to songs we know from the big screen. The concert is followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

‘Concerts in the Park’ is happening every Wednesday until August 2. Future shows include local bands such as Cavier and Grits, Grown Ups, Alpha Brass Band, and more. This event is sponsored by the Town of Owego.

In the case of inclement weather, concerts will move to the Owego Elks Lodge.

For more information on upcoming shows visit the Tioga Art Council’s website tiogaartscouncil.org