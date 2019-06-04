The Islamic Organization of the Southern Tier hosts its Eid celebration

Muslims from across the region came together today for one of their biggest celebrations of the year.

The Islamic Organization of the Southern Tier hosted its annual Eid celebration.

Eid is when Muslims gather to hold services followed by a large feast to mark the end of Ramadan.

During the month of Ramadan, practicing Muslims do not eat or drink anything from sunrise until sunset.

Islamic Organization President Ehtisham Siddiqui says this year they had a massive turnout of close to a thousand people.

He says people come from around a 50 mile radius to celebrate with them in Johnson City.

