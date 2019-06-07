BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The IBI Group has a new place to call home in downtown Binghamton.

Previously located at 41 Chenango State, the architectural and engineering firm has relocated to 59 Court Street.

Founded in Binghamton in 1976 as Bearsch Compeau Knudson Architects and Engineers, the company was acquired by international global design and technology firm the IBI Group in 2007.

There are 32 employees at the Binghamton location.

Associate Director Steve Thesier says the new office provides them the fresh new look they've been looking for.

"One of the great things about this new office is we're all really in one studio. There is no enclosed offices which some people may think is unusual. But it's kind of a close knit group we got here so we're all in one main studio, we got great communication between us. It's really working out great."

The company has been in downtown Binghamton for 43 years now and specializes in industrial, high-rise and health care architecture in the area.

Some notable projects completed include Binghamton University's O'Connor and Johnson Halls and buildings in the Union-Endicott School District.

---------------------------------------------------------

Download the app for Android or iPhone