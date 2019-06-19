BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Broome County Health Department has been awarded funding to help reduce the amount of lead hazards in homes.

The county received a $4.1 million federal grant through the Department of Housing and Urban Development to address the issue.

The program will abate lead hazards in at least 16 housing units throughout Broome over the next 3 and a half years.

Lead Hazard Reduction Project Director Sarah Walker says 70 children in Broome had blood lead levels that exceeded CDC guidelines last year in Broome County.

She says this puts kids at risk for learning disabilities, behavioral problems and in severe cases, seizures, comas or even death.

"The issue with lead is as long as its intact its not really a problem. But as soon as it starts deteriorating chipping, flaking, turning into dust, those small dust particles can get onto a child's hands and into their mouths and then they can become led poisoned. That's really where the issues is so the scope of the issue is pretty big."

HUD Lead Hazard Reduction grant funding is available for homes built before 1978.

Eligible houses must have at least one child under the age of 6 or a pregnant woman and residents must meet HUD's low-income guidelines.

For more info or to apply, visit BroomeCountyLead.com

---------------------------------------------------------

Download the app for Android or iPhone