SYRACUSE – The Great NY State Fair reached their highest one-day attendance on Saturday, with 147,749 fair-goers entering the turnstiles.

The previous highest one-day record was 134,115 people set last August 25th.

With Sunday bringing in 118,239 people, can the fair beat the all-time attendance record of 1,279,000?

The total as of Sunday was 1,237,817, so it seems likely.