The Grassroots Festival returns to the Trumansburg Fairgrounds

ITHACA, NY – Donna the Buffalo’s Grassroots Festival Weekend brought the Trumansburg fairgrounds to life with music and dance this weekend.

While not the full Grassroots Festival due to the pandemic, the smaller event came as a delight to those in the region and long-time attendees.

The concert was headlined each night by Trumansburg natives and founding band of the event, Donna the Buffalo, with more than two dozen other bands coming to play.

Because of New York’s high vaccination rate, those attending could dance and enjoy the music unencumbered by COVID restrictions.

Director of Marketing for Grassroots, Russ Friedell, says that these concerts as well as the earlier concerts this summer in the ‘Grassroots Live’ series are the first steps back to having the full festival again.

“And this whole weekend has been very euphoric, very full of joy, very full of positivity as a lot of folks who have been coming here for many many years returned and hugged old friends, hugged old family, it’s been very very beautiful this weekend, although at a half capacity,” says Friedell.

There is still one more weekend of concerts in the ‘Grassroots Live’ concert lineup.

This Friday features regional favorites Jimkata and Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, and Saturday showcases New York band the Spin Doctors.

The not-for-profit festival’s official 30th annual iteration is set to go on next summer.

More information can be found at grassrootsfest.org.