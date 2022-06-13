BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Downtown Binghamton Courtyard Market (DBCM) will return to the Metrocenter Courtyard starting July 5th.

Tuesdays from 4-7 p.m. nearly 15 local vendors and small businesses will set up in the heart of downtown Binghamton.

Fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, honey, meat, bread, and hard cider are a few of the many items that will be available for purchase.

The Metrocenter Courtyard, located on Court Street, has been newly renovated and the organizers can’t wait to use the new public space.

“We are so excited to return to the Metrocenter Courtyard this summer. Its central location, new planters, light posts, benches, and aesthetically pleasing string lights make for the ideal market setting. With eight businesses returning from last year and other new vendors this year, we are hopeful the market will continue to grow and grab the attention of locals and visitors, and be an asset to the community,” said Market Manager Eliana Epstein.

The market looks to help improve food security among Binghamton residents as it will be easily accessible by foot and public transport. The market will accept both SNAP and Food and Health Network Veggie RX Coupons.

“We hope to create a space for residents to safely support local businesses, access fresh produce, and be a part of a community,” said Epstein.

The DBCM will be open through October 4th.