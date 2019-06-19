BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Another potential bill awaiting approval would extend certain labor regulations to employees in the agriculture industry.

The Farmworker Fair Labor Act would make farmworkers eligible for overtime, mandate periods of rest and allow them to unionize.

The New York Farm Bureau and many farmers have come out strongly in opposition to the legislation.

They say farming is different from other industries and can't be regulated the same way.

Judi Whittaker of Whittaker Farms in Whitney Point says her dairy operation runs 24/7 365 days a year and a worker strike would shut down the farm jeopardizing the health and lives of her cows.

And because the amount she gets paid for her milk is set by the federal government, she can't simply raise her price to cover her additional labor costs for overtime.

She says they would have to cap hours at 40 per week and possibly start charging their workers for the lodging, utilities and cable T-V they currently receive for free.

Whittaker says she cares very much for her employees who she says don't support the proposed changes.

