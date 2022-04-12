BINGHAMTON, NY – Southern Tier Independent Restaurants (STIR) President and local restaurateur Rick Dodd has announced the 2022 Celebrate Spring! Culinary Arts Festival will be held on, May 1st, at the New SUNY Broome Culinary & Events Center from 4pm- 7pm.

This event will feature samples from many local restaurants and maybe even introduce to your soon to be new favorite restaurant.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County and Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments, INC. (VINES) will also be there, sharing their culinary stories.

Tickets for the festival are $30 person or $50 per couple and are available for purchase at www.STIR-Local.com/tickets.