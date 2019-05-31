The City of Binghamton invests in the Boys and Girls Club

Teens in Binghamton now have more time for productivity and fun.

The City of Binghamton will be investing $70,000 in the Boys and Girls Club on Clinton Street.

$50,000 will go towards the Club’s After Hours Teen program, which extends the hours of the center to 11 pm on Fridays and Saturdays year round as opposed to 7.

Teens in the program participate in sports, games, cooking, movie watching, field rips and more.

Free transportation home is provided at the end of the night.

Executive Director Marybeth Smith says it’s important for teens to have a safe and fun place to go.

“Sometimes we feel the teens are old enough to do things on their own and they don’t need the supervision or the extra programs. We see it just the opposite. These are kids, teenagers that need our support. They need direction and they need the programs and services that we offer. And they also need to have fun.”

The other $20,000 will support the Boys and Girls Club Teen Center.

The Teen Center provides a homework help and tutoring program, along with offering youth paid work experience and hands-on job training through its snack bar.

