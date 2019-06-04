The Chamber announces a new program for summer interns

The Greater Binghamton Chamber is announcing a new program for summer interns that are diving into the work world.

A news conference was held today introducing BING Connect, a program for college interns which gives them the ability to engage in networking opportunities, grow professionally, and collaborate with local businesses.

BING Connect will be hosting four main events this summer that include: a summer kickoff at Beer Tree Brewing Company, a scavenger hunt downtown, a panel with young professionals, and a final celebration and award ceremony called the “HYPE” awards.

Chamber President and CEO Jennifer Conway says that the program will be beneficial in more ways that one. “So the goal of this is not only to have the structured events but also to create that network in which they can connect with each other throughout the summer.”

Pop-up events, games, and attractions will also be held with Animal Adventure Park and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Conway says she hopes that employers will cover the fees for their interns to attend.

10 businesses, providing 30 interns have already shown interest in what the program has to offer.

For more information visit GreaterBinghamtonChamber.com/Bing-Connect

———————————————————

