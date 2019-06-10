The Boho Comedy Club launches a kickstarter

After a successful test run, a pop-up comedy club concept is raising money in order to put down some roots.

The Boho Comedy Club is planning to permanently occupy a space in the basement of the DoubleTree Hotel, previously known as Zone 225.

Co-founders Bill Lake and Giordi DeAngelo have launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise at least $12,000 to erect a stage and seating and install professional lights and sound.

Plus, make changes to the decor.

DeAngelo says Binghamton needs a club where comics aren’t competing with a pool table or sports on TV.

DeAngelo says, “In a traditional comedy club, you know that everybody’s there for comedy. Everybody knows what they’re there for. That’s what really makes the comedy club work, is people knowing that they’re there specifically for comedy and that the room is set up perfectly for that.”

DeAngelo says the all-or-nothing goal needs to be reached by Thursday June 27th.

Supporters can receive a number of thank you gifts from T-shirts and other merch to their own private comedy night for them and their friends.

DeAngelo says the goal is to finish the renovations by the end of August and then start booking touring comedians every other weekend.

To donate, go to: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/bohony/a-funny-place-in-binghamton

