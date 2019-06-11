The Binghamton Veteran’s Center celebrates a milestone

Vet Centers across the country and right here locally are celebrating a big milestone.

The Binghamton Vet Center held an open house to celebrate its 10th anniversary and the 40th anniversary of the Vet Center Program.

The center offers a variety of readjustment services for combat veterans dealing with PTSD along with bereavement counseling and more.

Office Manager Jason Davis says coming home from war is not an easy transition to make and that’s why Vet Centers are essential.

“When the veterans come back from active duty they need to be welcomed by the community and feel like they’re part of the community. Sometimes coming back from the military after being gone so long a lot of veterans experience isolation and kind of that feeling of separation from the community. We’re kind of here to help them with that process and reintegrate them into the community.”

Since it opened in 2009 the Binghamton Vet Center has helped over 30,000 visits from more than 1,400 veterans in the area.

