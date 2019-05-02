BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Some local officers were recognized today for their accomplishments in the line of duty.

The Binghamton Police Department held its 2019 Awards ceremony in City Council Chambers.

Cops and even a few civilians were honored for their work in serving the community.

Officer Seamus Clarke, who's been with the department for 4 years, was the recipient of two Certificate of Recognitions along with the Life Saving Award.

Clarke was dispatched on a call for a 5 day-old baby who wasn't breathing.

He was able to get there in time to perform CPR, ultimately saving the child's life.

Clarke says officers have to take CPR training every year so thankfully he immediately knew how to respond. "I like thinking that I saved that child's life because I'm here for the community and every officer that I work with is here for the community. That's why there's so many of us up there getting recognized it's not just me. It's every officer that's out there handling calls putting their life on the line just to better the community."

Clarke says he appreciates the recognition but that it's not why he or any of his fellow officers do the job.

Clarke did not have much time to celebrate his achievements as he was back to work with a full shift right after the ceremony.

