The annual Sarah’s Paws for a Cause walk celebrates Sarah Orton, who passed away at the age of 5

Sarah Jayne Orton’s Cause for Paws for a Cause Memorial Walk will be taking place on October 5th, 2019 from 11 am to 3 pm at Hickories Park in Owego, NY.

Sarah Orton passed away suddenly at the age of 5 in October of 2013 due to her illness of sepsis disease.

Created in honor of Sarah, the Sarah Jayne Orton Memorial Foundation was established, donating all proceeds to care for animals at Baltimore Humane Society’s Shelter, because of Sarah’s love of animals.

As of 2017, the organization is now Sarah’s Cause Inc., and donates all funds raised between the Baltimore Human Society and other shelters in Southern Tier New York.

As of December of 2018, the organization has made over $97,000 while raising awareness of sepsis.