BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The American Civic Association is partnering with the City of Binghamton for a celebration of diversity in our community.

The third annual All Nations Celebration combines a parade with a party.

It begins tomorrow morning outside of City Hall.

At 11 AM, there will be speeches by organizers and public officials followed by a procession at 11:30 to the ACA on Front Street.

A multicultural celebration will then run from noon until 3.

There will be raffles, vendors, and food for sale along with entertainment by various artists in the community.

Events Coordinator Renelle Pereira says the ACA often holds events to honor specific ethnic communities, but this one celebrates them all.

Pereira says, "It's quite beautiful to watch actually. When you sit down and you look at all of these different cuisines laid out and you're looking at all of the people just talking and mingling and relaxing, it's wonderful. So that's why we're so proud of it."

The American Civic Association has recently launched a new immigration attorney program paid for by a grant from New York State's Office for New Americans.

Immigrants with legal questions can make an appointment to meet with lawyers from Journey's End.

Anyone is welcome to participate in the parade tomorrow and are encouraged to bring national flags and wear clothes from their culture.

Participants are asked to arrive at City Hall between 10:30 and 10:45.

