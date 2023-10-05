ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky new musical is coming to the Endicott Performing Arts Center this November.

The EPAC Repertory Company is presenting The Addams Family from November 9 to November 12.

Delighting in the macabre, Morticia and Gomez Addams are no stranger to a good scare. Now, they’re faced with their own nightmare as their daughter Wednesday falls in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family. Guests will be immersed into the bizarre and quirky antics of the Addams family as they deal with Wednesday’s coming of age and prepare for a fateful evening with “normal” boyfriend and his parents. The show depicts a tale of true love while highlighting the family in their chaotic form.

The shows will be at 8 p.m. with a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

Tickets are $25 and $23 for seniors and children. They are available for purchase now and can be found at endicottarts.com.